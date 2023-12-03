Director Shouryuv dismisses ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ comparisons with ‘Hi Nanna’

Director Shouryuv recently addressed speculations surrounding his debut film, “Hi Nanna,” starring Nani and Mrunal Thakur, during a press conference. The film, set to hit screens on December 7, has faced comparisons to other movies with similar themes, notably “Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.” Shouryuv, however, was quick to dispel any perceived similarities.

In a candid discussion with the media, Shouryuv shed light on why some viewers might draw parallels between “Hi Nanna” and other films revolving around a single father finding love again. The recently released trailer unveils a heartwarming narrative where a single father recounts his love story to his young daughter. Mrunal Thakur’s character appears as a potential love interest, while Shruti Haasan makes a special appearance, seemingly linked to the protagonist’s past.

Shouryuv clarified that the thematic resemblance was incidental, stating, “These associations come to mind merely because of the common theme of a single father rediscovering love in my film.” He emphasized that “Hi Nanna” is a fictional story inspired by real-life observations, distancing it from any intentional similarities with other cinematic works.

Scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on December 7, the film will be available in dubbed versions in Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi. Originally ready to release on December 21 release, they later moved the date to December 7. Reports in late September 2023 suggested that streaming giants SonyLIV or Amazon Prime Video had secured the film’s streaming rights.

Adding a musical touch to the cinematic experience, the film’s music and background score are helmed by Hesham Abdul Wahab in his first collaboration with Shouryuv and Nani. T-Series has acquired the audio rights for the film. The first single, “Samayama,” had its release on September 16, 2023, followed by the second single, “Gaaju Bomma,” on October 6.

As the anticipation builds for the release of “Hi Nanna,” Shouryuv’s clarification aims to assure audiences that despite thematic echoes, the film stands as a unique and fictional exploration inspired by the director’s personal observations.