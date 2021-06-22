The digital space has unarguably changed the face of the entertainment industry. Besides web shows and short films, music videos have lately garnered great reception from the audience. With singles and music videos being in trend, actor Adarsh Singh Cheema recently made his debut with Eros Now Music’s ‘Tera Fitoor’. Crooned by Pratiksha Vashishtha, the soothing song perfectly depicts the feeling of love when you have a crush on someone. After the song’s release in May, Adarsh is overwhelmed to know the feedback from his near and dear ones.

Speaking about the experience, Adarsh Singh Cheema said, “The first of things have always been special. This song will always remain close to my heart. Apart from featuring in it, I loved the way it was shot by Shaurya Khare. The melodious voice of Pratiksha Vashishtha is like a cherry on the cake.” Coming from an engineering background, Adarsh is a trained actor and has been a part of many theatre plays and stage dramas, and is currently working with a very renowned theatre group that is A B.S.S theatre group. He believes that to become a method actor, it is important to understand the character and its intensity.

A true cinephile and being dedicated to his craft, Adarsh Singh Cheema is learning various other aspects of cinema. After his debut song with Eros Now Music, he has got various other projects in his kitty. When asked about what’s next for him, the actor said, “It is too early to comment, but all I can say is that I am grooming my skills to understand cinema in a better way.” The talented actor is simultaneously working behind the camera as well, and he will be seen as a Chief Assistant Director in the forthcoming projects.

Trying his hand at various aspects of cinema, the young and dashing actor is truly learning other avenues of cinema. Not many are aware of the fact that Adarsh Singh Cheema is also a prolific scriptwriter. During his days of stage performances, he has written many scripts for dramas and has actively worked in the same profile for short films as well. It would be interesting to see after ‘Tera Fitoor’, what’s next in store for the versatile actor.