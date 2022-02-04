Rromeo reveals the secret behind his romantic composition ‘Tera Fitoor’

He was to do his first musical song and started a discussion with his director Faraz Haider about the song. The director suggested to pictured the song on Rromeo own story on which song was written and composed music, but the story will be written according to the directors’ vision.

The song is about madness towards true love, which means a Fitoor in the Urdu language. The song was penned in 2019 within an hour, says Rromeo, the creator, actor, singer, and music composer. Rromeo saw a girl someplace and was unaware of the girl, and she stole his heart on first look. Rromeo was too inquisitive to know the girl with grace and charming personality and said, “who’s the girl?”. Rromeo has written these lyrics and composed music for the girl and the feeling that he got after seeing the mesmerising look of the girl.

He discloses the secret behind a blockbuster super hit song, “Tera Fitoor.” It’s a Girl, and he has loved her one-sided till now. Rromeo’s first video song, “Tera Fitoor”, released on his audio label, became a sensational super, crossed 30 million-plus views, is and still running strong on all audio and video portals.

Rromeo loves a girl ever since he met her first time in the year 2019, and he never expressed his devotion to the girl as she is in love with someone else. So, he decided not to disturb her or go to make her unhappy with expressing his love. He felt himself a lucky person to be a friend of her, and he always tries to give her all happiness and smile as possible he can. He says one-sided love is equal to true love. Ek tarfa Pyar ki taqat hi kuch aur hoti hai. He feels she is lucky for him because of her, he got this hit song and got famous, and he will love her one-sided till his life, and it will be the beautiful love moments of his life.

There are some instances of acting in this song as Rromeo’s acting inspiration is Shahrukh khan. This song is an accomplishment as it was shot in the scenic beauty of St Petersburg in Russia with female lead actor Kamya Choudhary and director “Faraz Haider” made a miracle, they say, as he has directed this song in such chilled weather of -8 degrees Celsius.

Rromeo plans to come with part two of Tera Fitoor very soon and is excited to give another blockbuster soon.

People love the song at the top of height, but also, there will be excitement in the fans when the second part is out.

He has not yet answered the question. Who is the Rromeo’s Girl? We will be waiting to know who is she from Rromeo or the Unknown Rromeo’s Girl.