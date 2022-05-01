Acton star Ajay Devgan is afraid of lifts

Ajay Devgn and his ‘Runway 34’ co-star Rakul Preet Singh will be seen making an appearance on the dance-based reality show, ‘DID L’il Masters’. The actor-filmmaker will be seen making a revelation about his phobia of lifts.

Ajay in the show mentioned: “A few years ago, when I was in a lift with a couple of people, it suddenly broke down and fell at a rapid speed from the third floor to the ground floor. Though no one got seriously injured, we were stuck there for almost 1 to 1.5 hours.”

The actor added that ever since then he feels “claustrophobic” in lifts.

“Since then, I feel claustrophobic in lifts. Even now, when I get into a lift, I get a bit frightened and have a phobia of them ever since.”

‘DID L’il Masters’ airs on Zee TV.