Acting helps me learn new things daily’, says ‘Udaan’ star Rajat Barmecha

From playing the protagonist in ‘Udaan’ to a chef in ‘The Girl in the City’, actor Rajat Barmecha says he used every opportunity he got so far to learn something new.

IANS | New Delhi | April 20, 2023 10:37 am

From playing the protagonist in ‘Udaan’ to a chef in ‘The Girl in the City’, actor Rajat Barmecha says he used every opportunity he got so far to learn something new.

The actor also believes in taking away a part of his characters and implementing that in his personal life.

“I can talk about countless things which I believe to be blessings as an actor. There is so much you learn from every film you are a part of and every character you play. Sometimes it’s too intense and sometimes it’s a subtle quality that stays with you. Like in ‘Udaan’, I played a writer but in reality, I had never written a word before I did that film. But while getting into the character, I found the writer within and today it’s one thing I love to do. Poetry became an integral part of my life,” Rajat said.

He added: “Similarly, I played a chef in ‘Girl in the City’, but I didn’t know how to cook. This quality I am still not very proud of, but I got better after I played Kartik’s character. I feel extremely grateful for being in a profession which makes me experience, experiment and learn new things daily.”

On the work front, the actor is part of ‘Kacchey Limbu’ opposite Radhika Madan, which revolves around a pair of siblings and how they try to strike a balance between fulfilling their dreams and their family’s expectations.

