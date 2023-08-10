Abhishek Malhan’s Bigg Boss OTT 2 journey highlights

The big finale of Bigg Boss OTT is drawing near, filling fans with anticipation for the ultimate champion. Abhishek Malhan has become a strong contender for the prize. Let’s delve into some standout moments from Abhishek Malhan’s Bigg Boss journey.

Salman on Abhishek’s self-centered attitude:

In a recent episode, Salman Khan had a serious talk with Abhishek Malhan. Salman pointed out that Abhishek seemed too focused on his social media followers, which led to a bit of a disagreement. Salman reminded him about a comment he made that seemed self-centered. Abhishek had said, “I’ve brought a whole community to this show.” He also expressed his belief that he’s been guiding the house effectively since day one, bringing along his entire YouTube community and audience.

Abhishek on ‘negative PR’ against him:

Abhishek mentioned that he felt Elvish’s team was running a campaign against him, spreading negativity. Elvish denied this and was puzzled by Abhishek’s assumption. Despite the disagreement, they reaffirmed their friendship and decided to investigate the rumors of unfavorable publicity together. Elvish shared that his journey on Bigg Boss OTT 2 was special, and he was eager to face reality outside the house.

Salman calls out Abhishek’s over-confidence:

Salman Khan later had a conversation with Abhishek Malhan about his confidence in winning the show. There were heated arguments between various contestants, including Manisha Rani-Bebika Dhurve, Jiya Shankar-Pooja Bhatt, Avinash Sachdev-Elvish Yadav, and Abhishek Malhan. During this, Abhishek disclosed that he heard about negative publicity from Elvish’s PR team. Elvish, on the other hand, expressed hurt over feeling that his closest friend in the house didn’t consider him a potential winner.

A major dispute erupted between Abhishek and Avinash, with accusations of biased behavior. Abhishek resorted to age-shaming Avinash and even used abusive language, causing a heated exchange. Bebika Dhurve attempted to mediate between the two, but tensions remained high.

Abhishek-Pooja mutual admiration:

In the 54th episode of Bigg Boss OTT 2, Pooja Bhatt shared her admiration for Abhishek Malhan. Abhishek had praised Pooja’s aura in the previous episode, mentioning that he aspires to exude a similar presence as he grows older. Pooja was genuinely touched by this compliment. She stated that Abhishek’s words meant more to her than any trophy and that she would always remember his kind words. Fans saw this as a cute moment in Abhishek Malhan’s Bigg Boss journey.