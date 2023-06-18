Who is Abhishek Malhan? popularly known as Fukra Insaan

The second season of Bigg Boss OTT debuted on Saturday with Salman Khan. 13 contestants will be locked up in a “strange house” for the duration of the six-week show, which will air on the JioCinema platform. During the premiere, viewers ranked YouTuber Abhishek Malhan, also known as Fukra Insaan, as the top performer.

Who is Abhishek Malhan

Abhishek Malhan is, essentially, a well-known social media gamer and youtuber. His growing fan base is evidence of his popularity.

Pitampura is where this young man was born and raised. Abhishek Malhan, known as “Fukra Insaan,” continued on to complete his diploma in business as any other regular guy would.

On Instagram, Abhishek has 1.2 million followers, while he has 5.97 million subscribers on YouTube. The fact that Abhishek, also known as Fukra Insaan, has such a large fan base speaks much about how exceptional the stuff he distributes is.

After starting his “Fukraa Insaan” YouTube channel, he uploaded his first video, in which he “explained” (read: “demonstrated”) the price difference between Rs. 20 and Rs. 600 for water. Because of his original material, his video became viral!

Following the overwhelming popularity of his debut video, “Fukra Insaan” hit the road, visited every conceivable location, and issued challenges to onlookers, inviting them to accept them in exchange for delectable rewards.

Prizes include high-end smartphones and tons of cash… This man has given all to the people who have won his special challenges! He is frequently referred to as “Mr. Beast” of India, which makes sense.Even while he views the unconditional love of his fans as his greatest honour, he has also been honoured with accolades including the Pari Match Award, Trending Page of the Year, and the Gold Creator Award.

Abhishek Malhan’s game plan is to be real. As people get more excited and happy with his real name instead of his stage name Fukra Insaan.