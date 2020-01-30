Udta Punjab director Abhishek Chaubey has been roped in to write and direct a biopic on hockey legend Dhyan Chand.

Producer Ronnie Screwvala has commissioned Chaubey to be part of the project, a Mumbai Mirror report said.

The biopic on the hockey legend has been in news for a long time now.

A source close to the daily was quoted as saying, “Dhyan Chand is one of the greatest players in the history of the national sport. The biopic will largely chronicle his journey to fame during the British Raj.”

The casting is yet to be finalized and the film is expected to go on floors in 2021.

According to the source, many actors have shown interest in playing the hockey legend in the past.

Dhyan Chand is regarded as one of the greatest hockey players in the history of the sport. He is known for his extraordinary goal-scoring feats, in addition to earning 3 Olympic gold medals, in 1928, 1932 and 1936.

It is said that after India defeated Germany in the 1936 Olympics final( 8-1), Adolf Hitler offered him a senior post in the German Army, which was refused by the legend.

Abhishek’s last film, Sonchiriya, is regarded as one of the best films of 2019 and was widely acclaimed by critics all across.