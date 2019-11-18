Actor Abhishek Banerjee is the latest addition to the cast of Dostana 2 which features Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead.

Dostana 2 is a sequel to Dostana (2008), which was directed by Tarun Mansukhani, a comedy romantic film that starred Priyanka Chopra, Abhishek Bachchan, and John Abraham in the lead.

Abhishek shared his excitement about the project on his official Instagram handle.

He announced the news with a Dostana 2 cup picture and wrote, “New mug !! @karanjohar @kartikaaryan @janhvikapoor @itslakshya @collindcunha @dharmamovies @castingchhabra #Dostana2 #newfilm #character #actorslife #actor #newbeginnings #playtime.”

“It feels great to be a part of Dostana 2. Dostana 1 remains one of my favorite films and I am just thankful to the universe. I have known Collin for sometime now and have worked with him as a casting director for ‘Secret Superstar’ as well. Also, I have known Kartik for some years now… so I am looking forward to have a great time on set with him,” he told news agency IANS.

Apart from Kartik and Janhvi, debutant Lakshya is also playing one of the lead roles in Dostana 2.

Currently, the cast of the film is in Chandigarh and has just begun shooting for the film.

Dostana 2 is being directed by Collin D’Cunha.

Abhishek Banerjee shot to fame with his performance in Stree, following which the actor appeared alongside Ayushmann in his recent release Bala.