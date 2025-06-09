Abhishek Banerjee celebrates success of content-driven film ‘Stolen’

Abhishek Banerjee is basking in well-earned praise as his latest film ‘Stolen’ finds critical acclaim and audience love across borders.

In an industry increasingly dominated by lavish productions and high-concept blockbusters, ‘Stolen’ has struck a powerful chord with its grounded storytelling and raw emotional core.

Advertisement

The actor, known for his versatile roles in both commercial hits and offbeat projects, shared his joy at the film’s reception.

Advertisement

“Right now, the industry focuses on scale and spectacle, so it’s heartening to see a content-first film like ‘Stolen’ resonate so widely,” Banerjee said. “It reaffirms my belief in storytelling. That’s where I’ve always placed my faith.”

‘Stolen’ tells a haunting, gripping story of a mother whose infant is abducted while she sleeps on a deserted railway platform. The emotional weight of the film builds as two brothers, Raman and Gautam, become entangled in the mother’s desperate quest to recover her child.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abhishek Banerjee (@nowitsabhi)

Their journey into India’s remote hinterlands turns into a harrowing battle, not just against hostile terrain and suspicious locals, but also against their own fears and limitations.

Directed by Karan Tejpal, the film is co-written by Tejpal, Gaurav Dhingra, and Swapnil Salkar. The ensemble cast includes Harish Khanna, Mia Maelzer, Sahidur Rahaman, and Shubham Vardhan.

“Seeing the kind of responses coming in, from reviews to social media to general viewership, it’s clear that audiences are hungry for fresh, honest narratives,” Banerjee noted. “That sort of momentum gives artists like us the courage to keep pushing boundaries and take more creative risks.”

Behind the film is an impressive line-up of executive producers including Anurag Kashyap, Kiran Rao, Nikkhil Advani, and Vikramaditya Motwane. Produced by Gaurav Dhingra and backed by Jungle Book Studio, ‘Stolen’ is now available for streaming on Prime Video.

Banerjee’s steady climb as a performer has given some memorable roles in ‘Stree’, ‘Paatal Lok’, ‘Dream Girl’, ‘Bhediya’, and ‘Rashmi Rocket’, among others.