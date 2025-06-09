Krushna Abhishek and Kiku Sharda pay homage to Charlie Chaplin

Comedians Krushna Abhishek and Kiku Sharda are taking fans down memory lane with a heartwarming and hilarious homage to the king of silent comedy, Charlie Chaplin.

Ahead of the much-awaited return of ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ on Netflix, the duo donned classic Chaplin attire, black suits, crisp white shirts, signature black hats, and that unmistakable little mustache.

Their latest photo series has gone viral, and it’s not hard to see why.

From exaggerated expressions to playful antics, Krushna Abhishek and Kiku Sharda slipped right into Chaplin’s whimsical world.

In one image, Kiku has a cigarette dangling from his mouth, lighter in hand, while Krushna adds drama with a lit matchstick.

Another photo shows Krushna dragging Kiku with a rope looped around his neck—pure physical comedy, Chaplin-style. In a softer moment, Krushna rests his head on Kiku’s shoulder.

“Our goal has been simple: to touch people’s hearts through laughter, to bring happiness to people’s lives in a world where everyone’s dealing with their own struggles,” the post read. “We understand the value of LAUGHTER.”

The duo also paid tribute to their comedic inspirations with powerful quotes:

“Through humor, you can soften some of the worst blows that life delivers. And once you find laughter, no matter how painful your situation might be, you can survive.”– Bill Cosby

“A day without laughter is a day wasted.” – Charlie Chaplin

“Laughter is the sound of the soul dancing.” – Jarod Kintz

With the third season of ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ just around the corner, fans can look forward to more laughter-filled weekends. Krushna and Kiku will be back on screen with Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover, and Archana Puran Singh.

Kapil, speaking about the new season, said, “Coming back for another season on Netflix truly feels like coming home to family. And this time, the family’s only getting bigger! Every season, we’ve brought together an exciting mix of guests from all walks of life. They keep the laughs rolling and the energy fresh.”

‘The Great Indian Kapil Show 3’ is going to premiere on June 21 on Netflix.