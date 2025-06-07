Man arrested for threatening to kill Delhi CM Rekha Gupta

Delhi Police on Saturday arrested the man who issued death threat to Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

According to the police, the accused, identified as Shalok Tiwari, had called the PCR of Ghaziabad Police and threatened to kill CM Rekha Gupta.

Following the threat, the Ghaziabad Police informed Delhi’s North West District Police and began a hunt for the accused. He was arrested from Ghaziabad.

“The person who threatened to kill Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has been apprehended from Ghaziabad by the team of Special Staff of Delhi Police North West District,” the police said.

According to the police, the accused was under the influence of alcohol when he made the threat call.

“The accused has been identified as Shalok Tiwari and he had made the call under the influence of alcohol. Police have also recovered fake ID cards from his possession. Further interrogation is ongoing,” Delhi Police said in a statement.