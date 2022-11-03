Abdu Rozik turns stylist for Tina Datta in Bigg Boss 16

Actress Tina Datta has been the talk of the town for her detailed fashion sense in Bigg Boss season 16. People appreciate her style of game and the way she is carrying herself.

She’s also known for her fun camaraderie with co-contestant Abdu Rozik. They never leave a stone unturned to entertain the audience with their cute conversations, funny moments, and intellectual talks.

These two had been trending outside the house as #AbTin and people have appreciated their unconditional friendship. Recently, in the LIVE feed, Abdu Rozik turned stylist for Tina and helped choose her OOTD…

Tina was choosing her outfit between Black, Green, and Yellow color outfits. Abdu complimented Tina calling her beautiful and asked her to wear the yellow outfit.

Tina has shown her bold and fierce sides in the house. And keeping the circumstances in place, Datta has always taken her stands firmly and stuck to her words. Indeed, the actress is opening her cards nicely and slowly every day.