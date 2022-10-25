Aayush Sharma flauntshis swag & style with AS04 poster

Aayush Sharma announces his fourth film, untitled AS04 with an intriguing poster giving an insight into his stylish look and innate swag, also revealing the teaser to release on his birthday, 26th October.

Recently, Aayush Sharma created an uproar on social media with the announcement of his mytho modern action adventure AS03. While the fans were still beaming with joy owing to the announcement, Aayush Sharma has now revealed the poster for his fourth film, a complete entertainer putting forth his unmatchable swag and style.

The poster showcases the dark and gritty side of the actor with a machine gun and guitar alongwith his suave first look from AS04.

Opting for the prevailing South Indian trend of announcements, Aayush Sharma has created his own brand in Bollywood becoming the first actor in the Hindi film industry to instate the trend.

On the eve of his birthday, Aayush Sharma offered a treat to his fans. Earlier, the actor had shared the first glimpse of his film with a still presenting the stylish avatar, also announcing the teaser to release on Wednesday.

Creating a mark for himself with his phenomenal physical transformation and attaining a remarkable growth in his career owing to his appreciable performance in Antim: The Final Truth, Aayush amassed an unfathomable fanbase rising to stardom with just his second film.

With back-to-back announcements and promise of astonishing performances, Aayush Sharma is carving his niche as one of the most bankable and popular stars in the industry.