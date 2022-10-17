Aayush Sharma’s heartwarming fan interaction melts netizens’ heart

Emerging as a triumph story with the blooming success of his film Antim: The Final Truth, Aayush Sharma turned into an overnight sensation with fans mobbing him everywhere he went. Continuing the craze of his stardom, a recent incident unfolded his star power yet again, as a young fan couldn’t stop her tears on meeting her favorite Aayush Sharma.

The aspirational youth icon Aayush Sharma is an inspiration to many with his remarkable success in Bollywood, despite being an outsider. Building a strong connection with his fans and followers, Aayush Sharma has made his way into the hearts of the youth with his candid persona and effortless charm.

Hugely popular amongst young fans, Aayush recently visited a college festival, where his words struck the audiences’ minds and instantly developed a connection.

Post his speech, when Aayush Sharma interacted with the students, a young female fan hugged the actor and uncontrollably sobbed with laughter on having met her favorite star.

Creating an uproar since his debut film, Aayush Sharma became the Chogada boy, owing to the explosive success of his chartbuster song ‘Chogada’, from his debut film LoveYatri, which continues to rule the festive seasons as well as party scenes even years after the release.

Elevating his stardom and earning critical appreciation as well as the audience’s love, Aayush Sharma’s second film Antim: The Final Truth, put the actor on the map. From his physical transformation to his growth as an actor, the film emerged as the turning point in his life, creating his identity as Rahuliya Bhai.

As Antim was set and shot in Pune, the city holds a special connection with the actor, and as Rahuliya Bhai visited his ‘home ground’, Punekars showered their love in abundance on Aayush Sharma.