Aamir Khan’s mother Zeenat Hussein in hospital due to heart attack

Zeenat Hussein, the mother of actor Aamir Khan, was recently taken to the hospital after suffering a heart attack.

According to a source, the actor’s mother is currently receiving care at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital. According to a source close to Aamir, his mother had a heart attack around Diwali. When his mother had a heart attack at their Panchagani home, Aamir was there to help her. She was then brought right away to the hospital.

We’re waiting on more information about Aamir’s mother’s health.

Aamir’s mother’s birthday was observed by the entire family in June. Aamir’s mother could be seen at her home cutting her birthday cake in a number of pictures and videos that were shared online from the occasion.

Azad, their son, and Kiran Rao, Aamir’s ex-wife, attended the event as well.

On the professional front, Aamir most recently appeared with Kareena Kapoor Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha. The audience was unimpressed by the movie.

While it was in theatres, the movie caused quite a few controversies. Aamir’s contentious remark about “India’s growing intolerance” was dredged up from the archives by some Twitter users, who then spread it there.

In an interview in 2015, Aamir addressed the contentious remark in issue, saying, “Our country is quite tolerant, but there are some who sow ill-will.” His wife Kiran Rao also garnered media attention when she said that she had pondered fleeing the nation for the sake of their children’s safety.

Twitter users responded to the interview by posting tweets with hashtags like #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha and #BoycottAamirkhan. The Trolls also dug up Aamir’s meeting with Emine Erdogan, the First Lady of Turkey, while he was there filming Laal Singh Chaddha. The conference, which took place against the backdrop of Turkey’s escalating anti-India and pro-Pakistan stance, angered online users.

(Inputs from ANI)