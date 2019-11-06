The first look of Aamir Khan’s much-anticipated film Laal Singh Chaddha is out.

Starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Aamir in the lead, makers shared the official motion video of the film which has a bit of song along with the film announcement.

Aamir Khan shared the official motion poster of the film on his official Instagram account with a caption that reads like the lyrics of the song, “ya pata hum mein hai kahani, ya hai kahaani mein hum…”

In the motion poster of a clear blue sky and white clouds, a song plays out as a feather falls and forms the title of the film, Laal Singh Chaddha.

The film will star Aamir Khan in the titular role. Earlier, the megastar had shared his excitement about the project and told Hindustan Times, “I’ve been after this film for the last eight years, so I’m thrilled it’s finally happening.”

Inspired by the classic film Forrest Gump, which featured Tom Hanks and Robin Wright among others, Laal Singh Chaddha will follow a similar plotline.

To what extent will the new film bear similarities to the 1994 comedy-drama by Robert Zemeckis or the book of the same name, audiences will have to wait and see.

The film will follow the narrative of the book by Winston Groom and has been written for the screen by Atul Kulkarni.

Makers had earlier also shared a poster of the film which announced the release date of the mega-project.

A red-tinged poster with a black font title announcing the name of the film, along with star cast Aamir Khan and a glimpse of a yellow turbaned Sikh with beard and moustache.

Directed by Advait Chandan, Laal Singh Chaddha is slated to release on 25 December 2020.