70th National Film Awards for the year 2022 announced; Aattam bags the Best Feature Film award

The 70th National Film Awards for the year 2022 were announced in the national capital on Friday.

The award for the Best Feature film went to Aattam (The Play), directed by Anand Ekarshi. The Best Non-Feature Film award has been bagged by Ayena (Mirror), directed by Siddhant Sarin.

Murmurs Of The Jungle got the award for Best Documentary.

Advertisement

The Award for Best Book on Cinema has been given to Kishore Kumar: The Ultimate Biography, authored by Anirudha Bhattacharjee and Parthiv Dhar.

Kantara won the Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment.

Rishab Shetty has been awarded the Best Actor in Leading Role for his performance in the movie Kantara whereas Nithya Menen bagged the award for Best Actress in a Leading Role for Thiruchitrambalam.

Pavan Raj Malhotra won the award for Best Supporting Actor while Neena Gupta won the Best Supporting Actress Award in the Feature Films category.

Directed by Ayan Mukerji with its VFX Supervisors Jaykar Arudra, Viral Thakkar, and Neelesh Gore, BRAHMASTRA-PART 1: SHIVA bagged the award for Best Film in AVGC (Animation, Visual Effects Gaming & Comic).

The Jury for the 70th National Film Awards announced the winners for the year 2022.

The Jury comprised of eminent filmmakers and film personalities from across the Indian cine-world. The awards were announced by Rahul Rawail, Chairperson, Feature Films Jury, Dr. Nila Madhab Panda, Chairperson, Non-feature Films Jury, and Gangadhar Mudaliar, Best Writing on Cinema Jury in the presence of Vrunda Desai, Joint Secretary (Films), Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.