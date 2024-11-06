208 films to be showcased at Film Bazaar Viewing Room in IFFI 2024

The 55th International Film Festival of India is set to illuminate the cultural landscape of Goa from 20 to 28 this November. Concurrently, the 18th edition of Film Bazaar will run from November 20 to 24, offering a dynamic platform for filmmakers and industry professionals to connect, collaborate and showcase their work.

This year, the Viewing Room returns to the Marriott Resort, featuring an enriched line up of good quality films from India and South Asia. Designed as a crucial hub for filmmakers seeking distribution and funding, the Viewing Room will showcase films that are complete or in post-production stage, allowing them to connect with global film programmers, distributors, sales agents, and investors. The Viewing Room will be accessible from November 21 to 24.

As many as 208 films will be available for viewing at this year’s edition of the Viewing Room Library of which 145 are feature films, 23 are mid-length films, 30 are short films. The overall line up of features and mid-length also include 12 titles of NFDC produced and co-produced films, and adds 10 restored classics from the bouquet of National Film Archive of India – National Film Archive of India (NFDC-NFAI). The films with a running time between 30-70 minutes that are submitted to the Viewing Room are showcased in a category called Mid-Length Films. Those with a running time of less than 30 minutes will be in the Short Films category.

The Film Bazaar Recommends (FBR) list curates and highlights 27 projects consisting of 19 feature films, 3 mid-length films, 2 short films and 3 restored classics out of the entire mix. Prithul Kumar, Managing Director of NFDC, says “We are thrilled to announce the selections for the FBR, which celebrate the creativity and passion of filmmakers. This initiative is not just about recognition; it’s about empowering storytellers to share their visions with the world. We believe in the transformative power of film and are committed to supporting the next generation of artists as they inspire and entertain.”

Selected projects from the FBR will have the opportunity to pitch their films to industry leaders, including producers, sales agents, distributors, festival programmers, and potential investors during an open pitching session at Film Bazaar.

