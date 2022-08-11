Jubin Nautiyal’s new song  ‘Teri Galliyon Se’ enthuse patriotism and love this Independence Day

Celebrate this Independence Day with ‘Teri Galliyon Se’ a song on love and patriotism. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, with vocals by Meet Bros and Jubin Nautiyal, the track takes audiences through an intriguing narrative of a brave jawaan and his backstory.

Starring Gurmeet Choudhary and Aarushi Nishank, the song penned by Rashmi Virag and composed by Meet Bros depict the pain and agony felt by the families and loved ones of brave soldiers and yet a strong feeling of pride for all the sacrifices they make.

Talking about the song says Bhushan Kumar, “It felt apt to launch this song ‘Teri Galliyon Se’ during the Independence week because apart from being a love song it also takes audiences through a story of a jawan. With Meet Bros’ melodious composition and Jubin Nautiyal’s soulful vocals, we are confident the track with resonate with the masses.”

Add duo Meet Bros, “The track has a very old-school melody. It’s simple and yet very catchy. It was great collaborating with Jubin Nautiyal and Bhushan Kumar on this one and we hope audiences enjoy it.”

Says Jubin Nautiyal, “I felt a great sense of pride lending my vocals to this track, which has a beautiful and hard-hitting story behind it.”

Says Gurmeet Choudhary, “Playing a jawaan on screen is a huge responsibility because they are the actual heroes who make the greatest sacrifice for the country. It was an honour to be part of ‘Teri Galliyon Se’.

Producer and kathak exponent Aarushi Nishank who is acting in various feature films and webshows as well adds, “I had a great time filming this song with Gurmeet and the entire team. I personally understand the pain and sacrifice of army life as my sister serves in the army.”

Says Rashmi Virag, “We had to capture all the emotions and thoughts this character is going through in the song – We are very happy with the outcome and the entire team has done a great job on the track.”

Composed by Meet Bros., vocals by Jubin Nautiyal, lyrics by Rashmi Virag, Bhushan Kumar presents ‘Teri Galliyon Se’ starring Gurmeet Choudhary and Aarushi Nishank is out now on T-Series’ YouTube channel.