Gurmeet Choudhary delivers intense action in ‘Commander Karan Saxena’

Actor Gurmeet Choudhary recently opened up about the challenges he faced while shooting action scenes for his upcoming web series ‘Commander Karan Saxena’. Despite injuring his shoulders early in the shoot, Gurmeet chose to soldier on quietly, fearing that disclosing his injury might lead to the exclusion of crucial action sequences from the series. “Very few people know, and now I can share that when I started shooting the action scenes, I injured my shoulders,” Gurmeet revealed in an interview with ANI.

“I didn’t tell anyone because I was afraid the action director might cut those scenes, which I didn’t want. So, I took painkillers and quietly sought medical help,” he added, emphasizing his determination to complete the demanding scenes without compromise.

Reflecting on his character and the personal connection to military roles, Gurmeet Choudhary disclosed, “My father always wanted me to join the army, but I harbored dreams of becoming an actor since childhood. Nevertheless, he was happy when I landed this role and even trained me for it.”

Meanwhile, Iqbal Khan, known for his roles in TV and reality shows like ‘Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 6′, expressed his enthusiasm for the series and his role as ISI Chief Nasir. “We’re eagerly awaiting the audience’s response. It’s been a while since such a gripping show has hit OTT platforms,” Iqbal remarked confidently. He described his character Nasir as a complex figure who, despite his patriotism, operates in morally gray areas.

Commenting on the series’ appeal, Iqbal highlighted its dynamic screenplay and promised a thrilling mix of action and powerful dialogues that would captivate viewers. “It’s got all the masala you’d expect, packed with action and intense moments,” he concluded.

Directed by Jatin Wagle and produced by Keylight Productions, ‘Commander Karan Saxena’ is set to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on July 8. The series, based on a character created by acclaimed writer Amit Khan, promises an adrenaline-pumping narrative underscored by patriotism and heroism.