Here is a list of 13 chainsmokers of Bollywood

Chainsmokers of Bollywood: We common people often feel that Bollywood is the world of dreams, and the B-town people are living their dreams, and luck out. But do you know it is also the place of sins and addiction?

That’s right, Bollywood is also a place where bad habits take birth. The industry that earns around 10 billion dollars a year is a place where money is smoked and celebrities live their styles and interests every day. Smoking and drinking are customary in a place like Bollywood.

Not just male actors are serious chain smokers but the female actors are incessantly smoking and drinking; keeping alive the tradition of smoking.

Moving towards the list of celebrities who are practically chain smokers in the industry, let’s find out that does your favorite personality disappoints you or encourages you to smoke.

Here are 15 chain smokers of Bollywood

Shah Rukh Khan:

King Khan is a self-confessed chain smoker. On the birth of his youngest son, Shah Rukh had said, “Will I be there to do the same thing that I did with my older kids? Yes, that is a worry. So that keeps you smoking less, drinking less, exercising more. I am planning to give up all (smoking, drinking, etc) and try to be healthier and happier.”

The Bollywood heartthrob claims to have his addiction to the cancer stick and went further to say that 4 packs a day is his normal cigarette diet. Sharukh Khan has also been fined several times for being caught smoking in the public.

Sanjay Dutt:

As we have already seen in his biopic, Sanjay, was a chain-smoker until he decided to quit everything in one go. Talking about his addiction, Sanjay had said, “Drug addiction is a disease which cannot be cured. Today, if I think I can smoke up a joint, I’m finished. The fear of relapse is in the first five-six months of quitting. I diverted my mind to the gym. I started feeling good with my body.”

Ranbir Kapoor:

The most looked upon an actor in Bollywood for his morals, isn’t really a moralistic person in terms of his addictions to smoking and drinking. Prakash Jah alleged that during the shoot of the film Rajneeti, he had a tough time engaging Ranbir in a long shot as he would crave a cigarette eventually. Ranbir Kapoor might be famous for his lavish living and his talent but is infamous for his smoking habits.

Hrithik Roshan:

The entitled Greek God and the best dancer in Bollywood are classic for his tastes and his style but not classic when it comes to smoking. Hrithik is a chain smoker and used to smoke continuously while he shot for his film Guzarish. Well, Hrithik, out of all the actors we are somewhat disappointed as he has the image of a perfect man.

Shahid Kapoor:

Shahid Kapoor was also a chain smoker before he tied the knot with ladylove Mira. On Koffee with Karan, Mira Rajput had revealed that Shahid Kapoor had quit smoking after getting married to her upon her insistence.

Saif Ali Khan:

The nawab in real life and one of the richest men in the Bollywood industry is a serious chain smoker. Sharmila Tagore, when interviewed by a magazine, alleged that Saif smokes like anything and has fallen ill multiple times. He was even hospitalized in the year 2007. Saif had to cut down his cigarettes after that incident and now smokes a nominal amount. Well, all is well that ends well. In Saif’s case, we understood one thing clearly when a man proposes then God clearly disposes of it.

Salman Khan:

Salman Khan was one of the known chain smokers of Bollywood. However, according to reports, the actor quit smoking and drinking after his treatment for his nerve ailment last year. He still suffers from nagging jaw pain occasionally. Sallu Bhai is ready to quit smoking and even he is trying really hard to avoid cigarettes. Rumour has it that to control his cravings to smoke, he puts a cigarette in his mouth, but doesn’t light it, and then he pretends to puff away and finally throws the cigarette. After the jaw operation, he doesn’t smoke much, at least not in the way he used to do before.

Konkona Sen Sharma

Konkona Sen Sharma was also hospitalized during her pregnancy due to her cigarette smoking habit. But even after trying to quit, she has not stopped smoking cigarettes. She has a severe addiction to smoking.

Rani Mukherjee:

Bollywood’s successful actress Rani Mukerji tries to quit, but she cannot stop herself from consuming cigarettes. She has become so addicted to smoking that she cannot stay away from it even for a single day. Rani Mukerji’s morning is accompanied by smoking.

Sushmita Sen:

Sushmita Sen, who has been Miss Universe, is a chain smoker not only on screen but also in real life. She says that she adopts all this for her lifestyle and now smoking has become a habit of hers.

Ajay Devgan:

The Singham actor in reel and real-life both, like other Bollywood actors, smokes regularly and confesses that quitting smoking isn’t his cup of tea. He alleged that his daughter has also tried to support him in the process but he failed. He claims that smoking isn’t something that he is proud of and states that he would have to live with this demeaning habit forever. The actor has several times been fined for smoking in public places which never stopped him from smoking again.

Priyanka Chopra:

On her birthday vacation, the actress was clicked smoking a cigar along with mother Madhu Chopra and hubby Nick Jonas. The images were shared on social media and were criticized by netizens. People also reminded Priyanka about her ‘asthma’ which she had since childhood, and during Diwali, she had requested everyone not to burst crackers.

Arjun Rampal:

Another Greek god in the tinsel town that is Bollywood, Arjun smokes like crazy and doesn’t deny admitting it. We hope the cancer stick doesn’t spoil the handsome looks that he has.