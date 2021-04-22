University of Dundee, one of the UK’s top 20 universities, is offering South Asia Scholarships worth 5000 GBP/year for undergraduate and postgraduate students commencing September 2021and January 2022.

This announcement is one of many that the university has made over the last year to support the students from South Asia during these challenging times, which includes students from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

This scholarship announced by the university is for the Bachelor degree program students and for postgraduate degree program students across a number of subjects such as Anatomy / Forensic Anthropology / Forensic and Medical Art, Architecture and Urban Planning, Art and Design, Biological/Biomedical Sciences, Biomedical Engineering / Medical Imaging, Business (Accountancy / Economics / Finance / International Business), Civil Engineering / Structural Engineering, Computing / Applied Computing / Data Science / Data Engineering, Education, Electronic Engineering, Energy Petroleum and Mineral Law and Policy, English, Geography / Environmental Science, History, Law, Liberal Arts, Mathematics, Mechanical Engineering / Industrial Engineering, Nursing and Health Sciences, Philosophy, Physics, Politics and International Relations, Psychology, Social Work.

There is no separate application form for this scholarship and the student’s eligibility will be assessed as part of the programme application. The university will notify the candidates in writing if they have received a scholarship.

Eligibility Criteria for the undergraduate programme:

Be studying a full time, undergraduate programme excluding programmes in the School of Medicine or the School of Dentistry.

Be domiciled in South Asia.

Have International fee status.

Eligibility Criteria for the postgraduate programme:

Be studying a full time, 180 credit postgraduate taught programme over the course of 1 year. If you are studying a 2-year full-time programme, you may be eligible for the awards in both years.

Be domiciled in South Asia.

Have International fee status.

Further information can be found at https://www.dundee.ac.uk/scholarships/