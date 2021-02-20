The Scindia School Gwalior will conduct its Scindia Aptitude Analysis (SAA) on Saturday, 27th February 2021. This test will be for fresh admissions for the academic year 2021-22.

The test will be held through ONLINE Mode. Candidates wishing to seek admission to the school may apply for the test on the school’s website https://www.scindia.edu/admission-procedure/or by sending an email to [email protected]; and sending WhatsApp message on 9411301723 & 9425112292.

The SAA seeks to assess the student’s analytical skills in Mathematics, English and General Awareness. The test is open to students of Class VI, VII, VIII, IX and XI.SAA is an exclusive exam for students seeking admission to The Scindia School.

Commenting on the same Dr Madhav Deo Saraswat, Principal, The Scindia School said, “Our school believes in the overall development of its students by blending modern teaching techniques, while retaining and imparting core Indian values and traditions. A highly motivated and competent faculty, state of the art facilities and our ethos is the perfect recipe to shape young minds and bodies to meet the challenges of tomorrow.”

The Scindia School, Gwalior, is affiliated with the CBSE curriculum and selects students strictly based on merit & availability of seats.