SRCC launches Debating Masterclass 2025 for high schoolers

Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC), Delhi University, is all set to host the Shri Ram Debating Masterclass 2025, beginning April 7.

Designed exclusively for high school students from Grades IX to XII, this 18-day journey promises a dynamic and immersive introduction to the world of debating.

The program is a comprehensive experience that blends foundational training, intellectual discussion, and international exposure. Over the course of three weeks, participants will learn the nuances of both Parliamentary and Conventional debating styles through interactive sessions, expert lectures, and live competitive rounds.

One of the key highlights of this year’s edition is the participation of Hadar Goldberg from Israel, a distinguished debater and coach who has made a name for herself on the world stage. Her accolades include being named the Best Speaker at the World Universities Debating Championship (WUDC) in 2023 and winning the ESL title at WUDC 2020.

Joining her is Youngwoo Park from South Korea, a seasoned adjudicator and debater, known for his thoughtful engagement in global debating forums. His resume features high-ranking roles such as Deputy Chief Adjudicator at both Australs 2024 and the UADC 2023, and serving as ESL Finals Judge at WUDC 2025.

These experts, along with others, will be leading knowledge sessions that explore not just the art of debate but also the substance behind it. Themes will include International Relations, Policy, Law, Economics, Culture, and Narratives.

The structure of the masterclass unfolds in three distinct phases. The first phase, from April 7 to 11, consists of online training sessions. These will take place after school hours, and will focus on the core skills of debating—argument construction, rebuttal strategies, persuasive speech, and critical analysis. Students will interact directly with the mentors through virtual platforms.

The second phase takes place over April 12 and 13, when students will participate in a video assessment round. They will submit short speeches on selected motions, which will be judged on clarity, structure, and impact. From these submissions, the top ten participants from each category—Junior (Classes IX-X) and Senior (Classes XI-XII)—will be selected for the final round.

The grand finale is scheduled for April 25, and will take place on campus at SRCC. In this final showdown, the selected participants will compete in a unique Conventional Debate format where each debater must argue both for and against the same motion in a single speech.