SRCC gears up for power-packed Shri Ram Economics Summit 2025

The prestigious Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC), a constituent of Delhi University, is all set to host the 14th edition of its highly anticipated annual undergraduate summit — the Shri Ram Economics Summit 2025.

Scheduled for April 7–8, the two-day extravaganza promises to be a celebration of ideas, innovation, and impactful conversation in the realm of economics and beyond.

Advertisement

Organised by the Economics Society of SRCC, this year’s summit boasts partnerships with big names such as Google, Microsoft, Infosys, Deloitte, PwC, Accenture, Tata Capital, NSE, Yes Securities (India) Ltd, and lead partner ACCA.

Advertisement

The summit will see a blend of talks, panel discussions, fireside chats, and live interviews — all hosted on campus and open to students and enthusiasts from across the country.

The Shri Ram Economics Summit serves as a platform where bright young minds come face-to-face with policymakers, economists, industry stalwarts, and academics to unpack some of the most pressing issues facing the world today.

Among the key speakers this year are some of India’s most influential names: Admiral Dinesh K. Tripathi, Chief of Naval Staff, Indian Navy; Dr. V. Anantha Nageswaran, Chief Economic Advisor of India; A. Robert Jerard Ravi, Chairman and Managing Director of BSNL; and Aurelien Kruse, Lead Economist at the World Bank.

The summit also honours its tradition of hosting legendary personalities in the past — including Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, the late Arun Jaitley, investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, World Bank President Ajay Banga, and economist Dr. Arvind Panagariya.

This edition features four national-level competitions that are expected to attract participation from across India. These contests are set to challenge students in fields like data analytics, economic policy, business simulation, and consulting strategy.

Md. Sajid Khan, Director at ACCA India, expressed his enthusiasm for the event: “At ACCA, our Think Ahead philosophy emphasizes preparation and resilience. Supporting this summit aligns perfectly with our vision — encouraging students to challenge themselves, innovate, and push their boundaries.”

With a theme that declares “On to Bigger, Better, Bolder,” SRCC’s 2025 summit is poised to be its most ambitious yet.

Registration for the summit is currently open via Unstop, inviting students from colleges across India to be a part of this thought-provoking experience.