The Alumni of The Scindia School, one of the country’s leading boarding school for boys, organised a series of Webinars titled – ‘Scindia 4 India’ on Saturday 6 June 2020 where the students got a chance to interact with the stalwarts from the Broadcast Media, such as Rahul Kulshreshtha, Film Maker, Broadcast Consultant & CEO, Wide Angle Technologies; Ravi Kant Mittal, Consulting Editor, TV 9 Bharatvarsh; Kinghshuk Bhattacharya, Head- Broadcast Operations & Network Engineering, SONY TV; Siddharth Kochar, Executive Producer, Star Sports.

The session was moderated by Ajay Poonia, Director, Evolving Entertainment.

The aim of the seminar was to help students get insights into the broadcast industry and particularly useful for students aspiring to make a career in the broadcast industry.

This seminar was a part of a series of webinars with the past pupils of The Scindia School in an attempt to make the current students understand their journeys and be inspired by them.

Some of the key issues facing the broadcast media were discussed at length. Like the state of Indian media with political affiliations and the widespread fake news impacting it. Another key question that came up often was the future of broadcasting and adoption of new technologies to augment the experience of the consumer during and after the pandemic.

The Scindia School has a very closely-knit old students community which was visible from the fact that extremely passionate questions were coming from those who left school in the 1950s and 60s to those still studying and wanting to chart a career path in the media.

The Scindia School, originally The Sardars’ School, was founded in 1897 by HH Maharaja Madhavrao Scindia and is situated in the historic Gwalior Fort in the city of Gwalior.