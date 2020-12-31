According to Zishaan Hayath, CEO and Founder, Toppr, “This year has not only changed education as we know it, but it has also coerced all stakeholders of education to find better learning solutions. The changes edtech has brought will continue to influence classroom teaching even after schools reopen.

“As a result, more schools will be using technology in their day-to-day classes. After-school market: coaching and tuitions, will be completely reimagined. Since students are now more open to learning online, edtech players will now have a bigger share of that pie and will start to consolidate.

“Currently, India has about 70 million students who are paying for after-school learning. We predict, over the next 2-3 years, ~20 million paying subscribers from this segment will migrate to digital learning.”