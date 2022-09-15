Ramakrishna Mission initiates ‘Awakening Programme’ for Primary school students

Ramakrishna Mission, Delhi branch, from 2014 onwards, has been successfully conducting the Awakened Citizen Program (ACP) for middle school students to enable them to build “ATMASHRADDHA” (Self-esteem) and make responsible choices. It helps them to find solutions for all problems of life. About 6,000 Schools (KVs, JNVs, Government and private schools) involving 55,000 teachers and 12lacs students have benefitted under ACP.

There has been a demand from educationists for a similar program for Primary school students. In response to this, a program called ‘Awakening’ which is closely aligned to the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 has been designed and piloted across 126 schools. During the covid pandemic, this pilot program gave great solace to struggling teachers, parents and students, as indicated in the encouraging feedback received from participants.

After successfully piloting the program “Awakening” was launched nationwide by the Chief Guest, Shri Dharmendra Pradhan –Hon’ble Minister for Education, Skill Development & Entrepreneurship of Govt. Of India. at a function organised at Vivekananda Auditorium, Ramakrishna Mission New Delhi today i.e15th September,2022.

Speaking on the occasion, Pradhan said that social transformation is one of the key goals of education. Values and wisdom are more important than material wealth. Value-based education is important for building a future-ready and socially conscious generation, he added.

He further said that Ramakrishna Mission has a legacy of imparting applied education. At a time when we are implementing NEP 2020, it must also lay emphasis on creating such value-based educational programmes for students in classes 9th to 12th in addition to creating programmes for classes 1 to 8. He said that this unique initiative is a step toward ensuring holistic personality development of a child aligned with the philosophy of NEP 2020.

The minister called upon CBSE to implement value-based programs from pre-primary till higher secondary classes so that the entire school education is covered. As a result, values would be re-established in society and make our future generation’s global leaders. He also requested schools to share their experiences in Awakening and Awakened Citizen Program as it would help implement piloting the NEP.

The Guest of HonourMs.NidhiChibber – IAS, Chairperson, Central Board of Secondary Education-was happy with the encouraging feedback received from schools who conducted Awakening in the pilot stage and assured full support from CBSE for Awakening as done earlier in the implementation of the Awakened Citizen Program (for middle school children).

Swami Shantatmananda – Secretary, Ramakrishna Mission, Delhi gave an overview of the Primary program and its need today. He mentioned that Awakening and Awakened Citizen Programs are in alignment with NEP and will lay the foundation for effective implementation of NEP.

Several officials of Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti, KendriyaVidyalaya Samiti, CBSE, management representatives and over 150 Principals and teachers of different schools in Delhi &NCR were present on the occasion.