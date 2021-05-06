The Rabindranath Tagore University (RNTU), which is under the aegis of the esteemed AISECT Group of Universities, has announced the Shiksha Mitra Scholarship Scheme for the 2021 academic session. The scholarship scheme is relevant for the undergraduate and postgraduate courses and around Rs 50 lakhs worth of scholarships are awarded under the scheme annually in the form of fee waiver.

Highlighting the fundamental objective of the scholarship scheme, Mr Santosh Kumar Choubey, Chancellor, RNTU, said, “RNTU was established with the mission to offer exceptional education and to provide access to skilling facilities within the backward regions while keeping the affordability quotient in mind. The Shiksha Mitra Scholarship Scheme is yet another way to facilitate the availability and affordability for college students coming from an unprivileged background. The target remains to provide students the chance to be a part of a comprehensive learning ecosystem, acquire the requisite skills and create a secure future for themselves.”

Introduced in 2011, the Shiksha Mitra Scholarship Scheme is the largest university-aided Scholarship Program at the state level. So far, more than 7,500 students have profited from the scheme. The admission for the 2021 session started in April.

Below are the details of the Shiksha Mitra Scholarship Scheme 2021:

91% marks in qualifying examination 40% tuition fees waiver

85% – 90% marks in qualifying examination 25% tuition fees waiver

80% – 84% marks in qualifying examination 20% tuition fees waiver

70% – 79% marks in qualifying examination 15% tuition fees waiver

50% – 69% marks in qualifying examination 10% tuition fees waiver

The scholarship scheme is not applicable for courses such as B.Sc. (Agriculture), B.Sc. (Nursing), GNM, LLM, M.Phil, B.Ed, B.Ed (PT), B.P.Ed.

Rabindranath Tagore University is India’s first skills university offering an array of skill courses through RNTU-NSDC Skill Academies. The UGC approved and NAAC authorized university is a member of AIU and ACU and provides 117 undergraduate, postgraduate and doctoral courses under 11 faculties, namely Commerce, Engineering & Technology, Paramedical Science, Management, Arts, Science, Education, Computer Science & IT, Nursing, Agriculture, Mass Communication & Journalism and Law.

As a skills university, RNTU focuses substantially on garnering entrepreneurial spirit among students. It is the only private university in Madhya Pradesh to set up Atal Incubation Center (AIC) by Niti Aayog in order to strengthen the startup ecosystem.

The University has also built a Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Kendra to provide students a practical experience in skills. In addition to this, RNTU has contributed towards the establishment of 43 start-up ventures for entrepreneur programmes with Young India.

The University has also collaborated with various international universities and corporates from countries like the USA, Australia, Korea, Taiwan, Ukraine and Nepal to provide an advanced network for education and skill development.

RNTU has also initiated 9 Centers of Excellence in Earth & Space Sciences, Art & Culture, Agriculture, Renewable Energy, Advanced Material, Environmental Science, Innovation in IoT, Science & Communication and Incubation, Entrepreneurship & Start-ups. RNTU is approved by AICTE, NCTE, BCI, INC, MP Paramedical Council and DEB (UGC) and holds an exceptional placement record with over 300 companies and offers that scale over Rs 10 lakh/annum and above.

Each scholarship provided by RNTU is based on merit and is awarded on a first come first serve basis. Students can look up more information on the topic on the University’s website https://rntu.ac.in/.