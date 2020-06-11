Rabindranath Tagore University (RNTU), which is under the aegis of the prestigious AISECT Group of Universities, has announced the Shiksha Mitra Scholarship Scheme for the 2020 academic session.

The scholarship scheme is applicable for both undergraduate and postgraduate courses and around Rs 50 lakh worth of scholarships are awarded under the scheme each year in the form of fee waiver.

Highlighting the primary objective of the scholarship scheme, Santosh Kumar Choubey, Chancellor, RNTU, said, “The Shiksha Mitra Scholarship Scheme is yet another way to further the accessibility and affordability for students coming from underprivileged backgrounds. The aim remains to provide everyone the opportunity to be a part of a holistic learning environment, acquire the necessary skills and build a secure future for themselves.”

RNTU is offering 32 skill courses through RNTU-NSDC Skill Academies. The UGC recognized and NAAC accredited university is a member of AIU and ACU and offers 80 undergraduate, postgraduate and doctoral courses under 12 faculties, including Engineering & Technology, Commerce, Management, Paramedical Science, Arts, Agriculture, Science, Education, Computer Science & IT, Nursing, Mass Communication & Journalism and Law.

In the NIRF 2019 Ranking, RNTU is in the Rank Band 151-200 in University Category.

Following are the details of the Shiksha Mitra Scholarship Scheme 2020:

Above 91% marks in qualifying examination: 40% tuition fees waiver

Above 85% – 90% marks in qualifying examination: 25% tuition fees waiver

Above 80% – 84% marks in qualifying examination: 20% tuition fees waiver

Above 70% – 79% marks in qualifying examination: 15% tuition fees waiver

Below 69% – 60% marks in qualifying examination: 10% tuition fees waiver

The scholarship scheme is not applicable for B.Sc. (Agriculture), B.Sc. (Nursing), GNM, LLM, M.Phil. B.Ed., B.Ed. (PT) and B.P.Ed.

The last date for submitting an application for the scholarship is 15th August 2020.

All scholarships provided by RNTU are based on merit and are awarded on a first come first serve basis.

Students can look up for more information on the subject on the University’s website https://rntu.ac.in/