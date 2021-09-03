Punjab govt asks school heads for due respect to Anganwadi workers, helpers

Punjab school education secretary Krishan Kumar has issued instructions to the school heads to give due respect to the Anganwadi workers and helpers.

Disclosing this on Friday, a spokesperson of the school education department said Kumar has issued a letter to the district education officers, and school heads in this regard.

According to the spokesperson, Anganwadi Centers are running in many schools and Anganwadi workers are playing a valuable role in increasing the enrollment in pre-primary classes.

The school education secretary has directed the school heads to liaise with the Anganwadi workers and helpers and create a spirit of cooperation with them. He said that Anganwadi workers have a special role to play in the education of the kids.

If the Anganwadi workers have any problem in the school then it should be solved with mutual cooperation. He said that only combined efforts for the development of young children can yield meaningful results.