PSEB Class 8 Result 2025 announced; here’s the direct download link

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has announced the Class 8 results today, April 4. Students who appeared for the Punjab Board Class 8 exams can now check and download their results from the official website.

The PSEB Class 8th examinations were conducted from February 19 to March 7, 2025.

How to check and download PSEB Class 8 Results 2025:

Visit the official website: pseb.ac.in.

On the homepage, look for the link to the PSEB Class 8 Results 2025.

Log in using your credentials.

The result will appear on the screen.

Download and take a printout for future reference.

Direct link to Punjab Class 8th Results 2025:

Students can check their results at: http://pseb.ac.in/

PSEB Punjab Class 8th Supplementary Exams:

Students who failed to secure the minimum marks in one or two subjects will be eligible to appear for supplementary exams. The board will announce the schedule for these exams later.

For re-evaluation, students must pay a fee of Rs 1,000 per answer sheet, along with a processing fee of Rs 500 to view the evaluated answer sheets.

To pass the exam, students must score at least 33 per cent marks. Those unsatisfied with their results can also apply for result scrutiny.