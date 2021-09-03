PM Modi to address education meet on 7 September

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to virtually address an education conclave on 7 September. The event will be attended by teachers, parents and students from across the country via video conferencing.

Prime minister Modi would be addressing the ‘Educational Conclave’ as part of the ‘Shikshak Parv’ to be celebrated from 5-17 September.

Speaking about the Prime Minister’s programme here Additional Secretary Education and literacy , Department of School Education and Literacy Santosh Kumar Sarangi said the event would be attended by both teachers, parents and students.

Sarangi further informed that ‘Shikshak Parv’ would also be celebrated from 5-17 September. He said the National Award for teachers would be conferred on 44 teachers on the occasion of Teachers’ Day on 5 September this year.

Prime Minister Modi had virtually addressed a similar conclave on school education as part of ‘Shikshak Parv ‘ last September.