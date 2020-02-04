The inventor of Minus2point5 device and co-founder of Persapien, DebayanSaha has taken the initiative to serve the environment by initiating ‘co-create’ program where he collaborates with Universities/institutions and motivates the creative minds to deploy their innovations and technology at the service of the environment.

He collaborated with the Entrepreneurship cell of IIT Madras where PerSapien guided the teams and supported them through intellectual property (patent), prototype development, product support, and business and network development.

The program was focused on and promoted ideas that contributed to enhancing the lives of 21st-century people.

Throughout the campaign, the teams concentrated on 3 broad environmental categories which were Air Pollution and Climate Change, Water Conservation and Waste Management.

In the Air and Climate change category, Team Purify (B.Tech from PESIT Bangalore) bagged the first prize and Team Eco-AC (B.Tech IIT Madras) landed as runners up.

Team Jal Rakshak (IIT Madras PhD) emerged as the winner in the Water Crisis segment while Water Chakra(Anna University Chennai and IIT Madras, PhD)was declared the runner up.