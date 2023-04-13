CUO admissions; 14 PG programs this year

Admission to the Central University of Odisha is through Common University Entrance Test (PG) -2023 and the last date for online submission of application is 19 April , informed the varsity here on Wednesday.

The Common University Entrance Test (PG) – 2023 will provide a single window opportunity to students seeking admission in any of the Central Universities (CUs) or other participating organizations(including State Universities, Deemed to be universities and Private Universities) across the Country including Central University of Odisha, Koraput.

Information about the eligibility, scheme of exam, exam centers, exam timings, exam fee, the procedure for applying etc. are available in the Information Bulletin hosted on the website of NTA https://cuet.nta.nic.in.

The Common University Entrance Test (PG) – 2023 is scheduled to be held in the month of June-2023 and will be conducted bilingual in English and Hindi, except for language subjects.

The details of the programmes courses offered by Central Universities (CUs) and other participating Universities /Organizations are available on their respective websites as well as on https://cuet.nta.nic.in

This year the Central University of Odisha is inviting applications for 14 postgraduate programmes, said the varsity officials.

These include 2 year PG Programmes – M.A. in Odia, M.A.in English, M.A. in Hindi, M.A.in Sanskrit, M.A. in Sociology, M.A. in Economics, M.A. in Journalism & Mass Communication, M.Sc. in Anthropology, M.Sc. in Biodiversity and Conservation of Natural Resources,, M.Sc. in Statistics, M.Sc. in Computer Science, Master of Business Administration (MBA),and MBA (Executive); 2 year UG Programme- Bachelor of Education (B.Ed.); 5-year Integrated M.Sc. in Mathematics [this is under CUET (UG)-2023].

Further, keeping in view the available resources and basic requirements of the region, the University is planning to launch new programmes in Agriculture and Forest Management, they added.

Details of eligibility criteria and programme-wise intake capacity are available on the CUO website(http://www.cuo.ac.in ) as well as on the CUET website(https://cuet.nta.nic.in).