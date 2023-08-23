New curriculum framework: two board exams, dual languages for class 11 and 12″

Ministry officials have stated that the New curriculum framework aligned with the New Education Policy (NEP) is ready, and textbooks will be created accordingly for the academic session starting in 2024.

The Ministry of Education’s updated curriculum framework includes the provision for biannual board examinations, giving students the choice to keep their highest score. Additionally, students in classes 11 and 12 will now be required to study two languages instead of just one.

The Education Ministry has reintroduced a dual board examination system, scheduling final exams twice a year. This change aims to provide students with flexibility in terms of timing and readiness, allowing them to choose when they are prepared to take the exams.

The National Curriculum Framework (NCF) for School Education in 2023, as stated by the NCERT, will make it possible to conduct exams twice a year using a collection of test questions stored in a software system. This approach aligns with the vision of the New Education Policy (NEP) and will eventually allow for more flexible, on-demand exams.

The NCF highlights that the current annual board exam system lacks the flexibility for students to take exams when they feel prepared. It also doesn’t offer a second chance for those who miss the initial opportunity to pass. Additionally, the NCF mentions that the present board exams primarily assess students’ ability to memorize information, which doesn’t reflect the true purpose of exams.

“Given that most examinations largely test rote memory, a very narrow range of Competencies are assessed. This gives an incomplete (at best) or incorrect (at worst) picture of student learning,” the NCF read.

Instead, the purpose of board exams should be to evaluate the skills and abilities outlined in the curriculum, offering a dependable and accurate view of student performance. The NCF emphasizes that the responsibility of creating a just and trustworthy testing approach, along with methods for gauging competency achievements, lies with the board.

Furthermore, the framework proposes that students in Class 11 and 12 should study two languages, one of them being an Indian language.

The NCF also recommends that students should not be confined to traditional streams like Arts, Science, and Commerce when selecting subjects in classes 11 and 12. This change is intended to provide students with the freedom to choose their subjects more flexibly.

The updated framework also highlights that the traditional practice of “covering” textbooks in classrooms will be discouraged. It emphasizes the importance of cost-effective textbook production.