Mood Indigo, IIT Bombay’s College Connect Program

Mood Indigo is the annual college cultural festival of IIT Bombay and is known as Asia’s Largest College Cultural Festival. Mood Indigo is a 51-year-old legacy that continues to grow and reach new heights. It is the dedication and devotion of the students that make Mood Indigo a trendsetter.

An unending list of international legends like MAGIC!, Mike Portnoy, Porcupine Tree, Simple Plan, and Indian artists like KK, Amit Trivedi, Prateek Kuhad, Zakir Khan, Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, Vishal-Shekhar, Asha Bhosle, Ustad Zakir Hussain, have honoured the Mood Indigo stage.

The list has expanded with each edition. Artists across the world amaze us with their acts covering various genres. Mood Indigo has also been graced by celebrities and eminent personalities including Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Aamir Khan, Shashi Tharoor, Smriti Irani, Anurag Kashyap, Shahid Kapoor, Imran Khan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Devendra Fadnavis, Kiran Bedi in the past years.

An important part of the Pre Mood Indigo activities is the College Connect Program. The College Connect Program is the vanguard of Mood Indigo’s outreach program. Last year, more than 45,000 students participated from more than 4000 colleges. The College Connect Program allows students to gain valuable experience, pull off extraordinary events, and build a strong network with similarly motivated individuals to help them in their professional endeavours. In simple words, the students that become a part of the College Connect Program are Mood Indigo’s ambassadors in their school, college or city.

As a part of the Program, students from colleges all over India participate in year-long activities and complete tasks and get the chance to win rewards, such as internships, free courses, digital marketing certification, merchandise, and more. As a part of the learning phase, students can even attend free workshops curated especially for college students. Few eligible students even get to come to IIT Bombay and be a part of the on-ground team that executes Mood Indigo.

To be a part of the Program, you have to register on the College Connect Program portal. Registration for the Program has begun and the portal stays open until December. The College Connect Program is a fantastic prospect for college students to learn and connect with other students from all over India. The Program is built to help budding college students grow by improving their interpersonal skills and network. Being an Indigo Squad member opens a fresh set of opportunities for anyone that registers. Become an Indigo Squad member by registering on my.moodi.org.

The Indian Institute of Technology Bombay is the leading technical institution in the country. It has an incredible legacy and is known for producing industry leaders in each and every field.





