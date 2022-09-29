Delhi University commenced Phase 2 of DU Admissions 2022 on September 26, 2022. Candidates who have applied for DU Admissions 2022 are now able to fill in their CUET scores and submit their choices and college preferences on the official website – du.ac.in and admissions.uod.ac.in.

As per the press release issued by the university, Phase 2 of DU Admissions 2022 began on September 26 and will conclude on October 10, 2022. Both Phase 1 and Phase 2 of the registration process of UG Admissions will conclude on October 10.

DU launched the CSAS Portal for UG Admissions on September 12, 2022.

As per Vice Chancellor of Delhi University Yogesh Singh, around 6.5 lakh students chose Delhi University while filling out their CUET UG application forms.

DU Admission 2022

Students can refer to the process given below to know how to update their CUET Score on the DU admissions portal:-

Visit the official website – du.ac.in On the homepage, click on the link provided for “DU Admissions 2022 – Common Seat Allocation System registration” Register yourself on the DU CSAS portal using your CUET application number If you have already registered yourself, log in using your credentials. On your dashboard, click on the link provided for choice filling and updating CUET Result Enter your percentile, and CUET score and submit your preferred combinations Proceed to submit your choices for courses and colleges Submit the form and download it for future reference.

DU officials have advised candidates to choose as many preferences applicable to them based on the CUET 2022 Exam on choice filling. Before DU releases the final merit list and commences Phase 3 of the admissions process, a trial allotment is expected to be released in the second week of October.