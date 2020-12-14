Developed to aid budding social inventors and startup entrepreneurs, Marwadi University a leading private university based in Rajkot (Gujarat), on Monday announced the recent launch of the MUIIR Centre.

Envisioned as a mentorship ecosystem to help student innovation focusing on real-world problems, the MUIIR Centre has tied-up with various government agencies like New Generation Innovation and Entrepreneurship Development Centre (NewGen IEDC), The Student Startup & Innovation Policy (SSIP), Gujarat Council on Science & Technology (GUJCOST), Centre for Environment and Development (CED).

32+ start-ups from Engineering, Science, Paramedical and Management are already being supported, with over 62+ Mentors and more than Rs 50 lakh already raised with the help of the MUIIR Centre, till date. Currently, the centre is focusing on sustainable development, energy conservation, electric vehicle technology & Industry 4.0.

Some of the noteworthy patents which have been applied for include an automatic mosquito breeding killer, pixelori painting, and planar antennas for Terahertz Frequency Applications, amongst others.

The MUIIR Centre also provides business services and has already conducted more than 50 programs to extend further support in the areas of idea validation, business structure, intellectual property, financial health, funding advice.

State of the art infra and machinery such as 3D Printing, Laser Cutting, PCB Prototyping, Welding, Electronics workbench with DSO, Function Generator, Power Supply, Soldering Station & Multi-meter and various properly calibrated measuring instruments are provided to aid in the development and testing process.

Speaking on the initiative, Dr YP Kosta, Vice-chancellor, Marwadi University, said, “As educators, our duty is to develop confident and future ready students. The MUIIR Centre is an important step in that direction and we are extremely proud to create a support ecosystem aimed at fostering local talent and giving them wings. We hope to see much innovation stemming from our students here in Marwadi University who can set an example for students all over India.”

Marwadi University aims to offer a dynamic platform for quality education in the field of Natural Sciences, Engineering, Biotechnology, or Management. Being the only institution in Gujarat accredited with NAAC A+ rating, MU has also invested heavily to up-skill its faculty, via initiatives in partnership IIT Bombay, The University of New South Wales, Coursera, IUCEE and University of California (Division of Continuing Education), amongst others.