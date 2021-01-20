Developed to foster a self-reliant startup ecosystem in Gujarat, the Marwadi University Innovation and Incubation Research (MUIIR) Centre, has inked a series of MOU’s to aid entrepreneurs, focusing on sustainable development, energy conservation, AI & big-data analytics, EV tech and Industry 4.0.

More than 32 start-ups from Engineering, Science, Paramedical and Management are already being supported, with over 62 mentors and more than Rs 50 lakhs already raised with the help of the MUIIR Centre, till date.

Marwadi University (MU) is the first university in the region, to house the Energy Swaraj Ashram (ESA), a solar incubation centre that will help MU generate, nurture & promote young entrepreneurs in the field of sustainable development and renewable energy.

MUIIR has also tied up with the Technology Hub Foundation (T-Hub), Telangana for enhanced entrepreneurship and startup development. Support from T-Hub will be in the form of establishing a framework to design the incubation program, along with support for promising entrepreneurs in piloting, developing a scalable revenue model, investment and grant opportunities and marketing.

Speaking on the latest development, Dr Y. P. Kosta, Vice-chancellor, Marwadi University, said “Marwadi University has been following a 3-tier teaching and learning module, which enables a balance between theoretical and practical knowledge, allowing students to form an innovative mindset.

We are also working towards providing short-term skill-based bridge courses that will help the industry up-skill the workforce and also help students become industry-ready. The latest MOU’s will allow us to strengthen the support ecosystem for innovation and new-age entrepreneurship”

The IPR Cell at the MUIIR Center will be supported by the Gujarat Council of Science and Technology (GUJCOST), striving to provide relevant information to students, researchers, faculties, and scientists with up to date and relevant information on intellectual property rights.

GUJCOST will provide all technical support and academic collaboration to the IPR cell as a facilitator and analyze the patentability of the inventions referred through the IPR Cell at the host institute.

Ketan Marwadi, Founder & President, Marwadi University, stressed the importance of enhancing one’s technical skills. He added that “in such challenging times it is extremely important to advance the industrial-institute relationship.

We have the vision to develop MUIIR Center as an open platform where the exchange of skills will lead to progress of both, the industry and emerging entrepreneurs.”