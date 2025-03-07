Madras University Results 2025 declared online at unom.ac.in | Check Now

The University of Madras (UNOM), commonly known as Madras University, has released the results for the November 2024 undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) examinations. Students who appeared for courses including BA, BSc, BCom, MA, MSc, MCom, BCA, BEd, MEd, LLB, and others can now check their results online via Madras University official website i.e. unom.ac.in.

How to Check the Madras University Results 2025

To view their results, students should follow these steps:

1. Enter the University of Madras official website – unom.ac.in.

2. Click on the ‘Results’ tab from the menu or else candidate can also enter the result page via direct link i.e. egovernance.unom.ac.in/results.

3. Fill the blank space with the required information including Register Number, Date of Birth in the respective fields.

4. Submit and View Result: Click on the ‘Submit’ button to display your result.

Candidates are advised to take a print out of the exam result 2025.

Important Information

Official Mark Sheets: The results published online are provisional. Students should collect their official mark sheets from their respective colleges or university departments.

Revaluation and Rechecking: Those dissatisfied with their results may apply for revaluation or rechecking. Full details regarding the application process and associated fees will be provided on the Madras university’s official website.

