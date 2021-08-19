Madras High Court prohibits Annamalai University to offer law courses

The Madras High Court has prohibited Annamalai university in Tamil Nadu from admitting students to any Bachelor Law courses without adhering to the standard set by the Bar Council of India.

The first bench of the Madras High court comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy on Wednesday passed orders against a petition by B. Ramkumar Adityan.

The Court also ruled that no new students be admitted to law courses and those who are already admitted must be directed to seek alternative admission to recognised courses.

The petitioner, Ramkumar Adityan had contended that the university was offering Bachelor of Laws and Master of Laws degrees as well as diplomas and PG diplomas through distance education. The petitioner prayed that these courses could not be conducted without clearance and recognition from the Bar Council of India (BCI).

Annamalai University in its counter petition said that its notification inviting application for law courses had clearly stated that those receiving degrees and diplomas in Law were not entitled to practice in a court of law.

The Court after hearing both the parties directed the university not to conduct any course without recognition from the Bar Council of India (BCI).