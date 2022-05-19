LPU Student placed at Google India with INR 64.50 Lakh Package

Google India, has recruited Harekrishna Mahto from LPU B.Tech CSE, at a whopping CTC of 64.50 Lakh. He will soon be joining the company’s Bangalore office. This is one of the highest packages received by any student in the country. Also, very recently, the world’s top AI talent intelligence platform has recruited LPU B. Tech. CSE 2022 passed out batch student, Arjun, at INR 62.72 Lakh. He will be working from Bangalore, India. It’s worth mentioning that LPU has broken its own record, as this package is 1.5 times (50%) higher than the previous year’s highest of INR 42 Lakh for a fresher. The recruiter Amazon has also hired LPU students at the package of INR 46.4 Lakh. Earlier, Google also selected an LPU student at INR 48 Lakh.

Most of the top students got a package of INR 10 to 48 Lakh in top international companies including Amazon, Google, VMware, Lowe’s, Infineon, Target, Bajaj Fineserv, What fix, ZS Associates, Zscaler, Practo, Palo Alto, etc.

Marquee recruiters like Cognizant recruited 670+ students, Capgemini recruited 310+ students, Wipro recruited 310+, MPhasis recruited 210+, Accenture recruited 150+, and Lead Squared among others at differential packages 6.75 lakh and 10 lakhs.

In recent years, more than 20,000 placements/internships have been offered to LPU students by top recruiters. Several of the Fortune 500 companies have extended more than 5000 offers.

Dr. Ashok Mittal, Chancellor LPU mentions, “At LPU, we focus on providing a very comprehensive curriculum that focuses on the overall development. LPU has recently tied up with several corporates to offer specialized programs in engineering, data science, big data, cloud, digital marketing, financial markets, supply chain, HRM, medical sciences, and more. With this LPU has shown its commitment to nurturing students who are ready for industry 4.0 requirements. Also, with these accomplished records, LPU is now among the very few Indian universities which feature in the global Times Higher Education ranking.”