Higher education system has become far more flexible as result of New Education Policy: Mittal

The higher education system in India has become far more flexible as a result of the New Education Policy, Aman Mittal, Vice-President, Lovely Professional University (LPU) said.

Talking to the Statesman, Mittal said the new education policy that replaces the old traditional way of teaching is a comprehensive reorganization of higher education that includes the establishment of a multidisciplinary undergraduate curriculum with a three-or four-year duration option, as well as several exit and admission points.

“With the new education policy, universities including LPU, the higher education system have become far more flexible as a result of this. LPU is focusing more on the multidisciplinary approach so that students belonging to technical subjects will also be exposed to non-technical subjects,” Mittal said.

Students are offered programs where they can indulge in both science and non-science entities, he said.

At the same time, LPU is focusing on the extracurricular activities of the students, the Vice-President, LPU said.

“This new education policy will be a great achievement; as far as LPU is concerned we are following it very figuratively,” he said.

“This policy has helped us to focus more on the newer educational trends and abandon the conventional mode of teaching. We are collectively working for a better tomorrow where LPU’s only focus will be to develop the students who are equipped with both knowledge and aspirations to succeed in life,” Mittal said.