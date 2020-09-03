It’s the third day of JEE Main 2020 exam and the morning shift is over. Many of you must be eager to know if the paper was of the same level or if the difficulty level is increased.

Here is listed the detailed analysis of JEE Main 2020 day 3 mentioning topic wise questions and difficulty level of the exam by Navin C Joshi, VP, Goprep, JEE and NEET. You can check detailed analysis of JEE Main 7 Jan 2020 paper for further information.

JEE Main Paper Analysis: Day 3 Shift 1 (3 September)

Highlights of the JEE Main September 2020 Exam

The overall level of the exam was moderate

Physics section was considered difficult & lengthy by students

Maths was moderate and lengthy. Students were able to attempt 12-14 questions with ease

Chemistry was the easiest section again. Questions were based on NCERT

Questions were uniformly asked from the whole syllabus in each of the subjects

Here is the section-wise analysis for Day 3 Morning Shift

JEE Main Paper Analysis: Day 3 Shift 1 (Physics)

Physics

Physics was difficult. Students found this section time-consuming. Scoring well in this section will be the key to a good percentile. Some questions were found to be tricky by students. Number of good attempts for this section is 12-14.

JEE Main Paper Analysis: Day 3 Shift 1 (Chemistry)

Chemistry

Chemistry was easy again. The section was NCERT based. It was again the easiest of all. Students can save time in this section and use it in the other 2 sections. Number of good attempts for this section is 15-16.

Mathematics

Mathematics was moderate. Students found a few questions lengthy. Numerical questions were calculative just like in the Physics section. For the next attempt, students should focus on Algebra and Calculus. Number of good attempts for this section is 12-14.

Observing the difficulty level of the exam, students who expect to score above 200 can expect 99 percentile. The exam analysis shared above is purely prepared on the basis of the feedback shared by the JEE aspirants. For a detailed analysis of JEE Main 2020 exam questions along with solutions check out the Gradeup Exam Analysis.