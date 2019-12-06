The admit card for examination for premier technical institutes, Indian Institute of Technology and National Institute of Technology, which is conducted through the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE), will be releasing on Friday, December 6. In an official notification, the National Testing Agency (NTA) said that JEE-mains admit card will be released on its official website jeemain.nta.ac.in.

The first JEE (Main) test will be held between January 6 and January 11 in two shifts from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm and from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

While the second JEE (Main) will be held between April 3, 2020, and April 9, 2020.

The exam will be held in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode only. For B.Arch, a drawing test will be held offline.

Steps to download the JEE Main Admit Card 2020:

Step1: Log in to the official website of JEE Main 2020; jeemain.nta.ac.in

Step2: Click on the link ‘January JEE (Main) 2020 admit cards’

Step3: Enter your application number and password

Step4: Click on the submit option, the admit card will appear

Step5: Download the admit card

The selection of candidates is done on the basis of JEE Main score as well as the candidate should also have at least 75 per cent marks in class 12th, or in the top 20 percentile in the 12the exams. SC/ST candidates should have scored at least 65 per cent in class 12th.