IIT Kharagpur ranks 2nd in India in QS Sustainability Rankings 2025

The Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur (IIT KGP) has achieved a significant milestone by ranking 2nd in India in the prestigious QS World University Rankings: Sustainability 2025. The institute has made a remarkable leap of 147 places globally, securing the 202nd position overall, 23rd in Asia, and 2nd among all Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). The QS Sustainability Rankings, released by Quacquarelli Symonds (QS), evaluated 1,751 institutions worldwide based on their performance in environmental research, sustainability practices, knowledge exchange, employability, and governance.

IIT Kharagpur’s strong performance in these areas highlights its commitment to advancing sustainability and contributing to societal impact. Prof. V. K. Tewari, Director of IIT Kharagpur, expressed pride in the institute’s achievement, stating that the recognition reflects IIT Kharagpur’s dedication to fostering innovation, environmental research, and green energy initiatives. He emphasised that the institute is actively contributing to India’s development goals through advancements in fields such as artificial intelligence, 5G networks, safety engineering, precision agriculture, and smart infrastructure.

The director highlighted the institute’s focus on integrating sustainable practices across academia, research, and campus operations, ensuring graduates are wellequipped to address global challenges. He further reaffirmed IIT Kharagpur’s vision of creating a sustainable and resilient future in alignment with national policies and priorities. As India’s first and largest IIT, IIT Kharagpur has consistently demonstrated excellence in education, research, and innovation. Its initiatives in green energy, environmental sustainability, and affordable healthcare have positioned the institute as a leader in addressing critical global challenges like climate change and resource management.

The QS World University Rankings: Sustainability evaluates institutions on their environmental and social contributions, offering a comprehensive assessment of their impact on sustainable development. IIT Kharagpur’s impressive performance underscores its role as a global trailblazer in promoting sustainability and innovation.

This recognition reinforces IIT Kharagpur’s reputation as a premier institution in India and globally, inspiring others to prioritise sustainable development in education and research. By fostering innovation and collaboration, the institute continues to contribute to a greener, more equitable world while advancing India’s vision of becoming a leading knowledge economy.