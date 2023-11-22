IGNOU’s Dr Deepanwita Srivastava bags Award for Excellence in French Studies

Dr. Deepanwita Srivastava, director of the School of Foreign Languages Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU), has won the prestigious “Prix d’excellence de l’enseignement du français” – Award for Excellence in French Studies 2023.

Dr. Srivastava was conferred upon the award by the Ambassador of France in India M Thierry Mathou in a glittering award ceremony at the French Embassy in Delhi on Tuesday.

The award ceremony was held on the occasion of the Journée internationale des professeurs de francais -JIPF.

Advertisement

Besides the French Ambassador to India, several other dignitaries from the French Embassy, Alliance française and the French Institute were present during the award ceremony.

The Excellence Award for Studies in French Language is awarded for exceptional contribution in French Language and promotion of Research in French & Francophone Studies.

The Award made special mention of the crucial role French language programmes in Open & Distance mode at IGNOU had played and congratulated the Director for leading the way in promotion and dissemination of new pédagogies for French Studies in India.