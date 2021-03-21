The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST), ranked No. 1 in Times Higher Education’s Young University Rankings 2020 and featured among the top 30 global universities in the QS World University Rankings 2021, is inviting applications for the 2021-2022 academic session.

Applications invited to cover some of the university’s most popular courses across Engineering, Science, Humanities and Business streams that are designed to help students with ingenuity, entrepreneurship and leadership skills required for the 21st-century job market.

The student body at HKUST comes from around 90 countries – with Indian comprising the third-largest international student community. They study under the guidance of one of the world’s most qualified faculty staff – among whom 142 were recently rated by Stanford University as the world’s top 2% scientists.

Applications will be accepted on a rolling basis to allow Indian students with more flexibility amid the pandemic this year.

HKUST has a proven track record in its graduates’ employment and promoting entrepreneurship culture among students. Many Indian students have been successfully placed in organisations like Deloitte, EY, Goldman Sachs, IBM, JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley, and PwC, despite a downturn in the global economy and the job market.

Eligibility Criteria for all courses:

Students who wish to apply must fulfil the General Admission, School/Program-Specific and English Language requirements. The university reviews each application holistically, considering both academic performance and non-academic achievements.

For students using Indian Boards exams, the requirements are “Pass Certificates obtained on completion of Standard XII (State and National boards)” and reference score of previous students admitted to HKUST is “Overall average of 85% or above”.

Note: Applicants are also expected to submit the Standard X (State and National Boards) results.

Scholarship Criteria at The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology

The university awards academic scholarships to outstanding students on a competitive merit basis. These awards may be one-off or renewable, full, or partial tuition waivers.

All applicants will be considered, and no separate application is required. The highest amount of scholarship is equivalent to Full Tuition Fee plus an allowance of HK$55,000 (INR ₹ 5 lakh 13 thousand approx.) per academic year – renewable for the normal duration of study subject to satisfactory academic performance. For other qualifications, the university awards scholarships on a case-by-case basis.